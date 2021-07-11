Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VECO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.