$15.79 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to announce sales of $15.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.20 million and the lowest is $15.46 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $63.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.80 million to $64.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $68.29 million, with estimates ranging from $67.59 million to $69.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock remained flat at $$27.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,304. The company has a market cap of $304.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

