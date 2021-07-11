Viberate (VIB) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.69 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Viberate has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.52 or 0.00862013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005273 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

