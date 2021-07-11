Flux Price Hits $0.11 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Flux has a total market cap of $20.40 million and approximately $199,857.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flux has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.68 or 0.00319217 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00129225 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00174207 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002204 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 181,181,248 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

