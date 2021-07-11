Brokerages Anticipate BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.50 Million

Brokerages predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report sales of $264.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.10 million and the highest is $272.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $261.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 62,122 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

BXS stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. 914,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,126. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

