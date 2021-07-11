Spectrecoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00035785 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00261260 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00037483 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSPECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.