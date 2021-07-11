Lossless Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $345,613.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00113704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00162501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,466.66 or 1.00173611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.10 or 0.00955140 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

