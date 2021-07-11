Zacks: Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $215.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 569.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.47. 6,181,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,027,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,790 shares of company stock valued at $556,565. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

