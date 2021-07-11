$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1,595.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,030 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.39. 1,180,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,156. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

