Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TCHBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tecan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TCHBF remained flat at $$532.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tecan Group has a 52-week low of $392.00 and a 52-week high of $532.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.64.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

