bAlpha (BALPHA) Tops One Day Volume of $236,298.00

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $708,719.24 and approximately $236,298.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.37 or 0.00117644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

