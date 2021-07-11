Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.69 Million

Analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report $25.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $25.87 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $99.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $102.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $84.68 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $88.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 42,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,472. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $251.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

