Zacks: Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce $112.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $118.70 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $67.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $483.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.60 million to $487.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $601.40 million, with estimates ranging from $570.80 million to $650.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

FOUR stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,622. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.44.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock valued at $169,586,694. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

