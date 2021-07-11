Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to announce sales of $102.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.92 million. EverQuote reported sales of $78.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $439.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

In other EverQuote news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,955 shares in the company, valued at $296,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,075 shares of company stock worth $1,210,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter worth $236,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. 104,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,823. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $856.96 million, a P/E ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.11.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

