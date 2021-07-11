Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Reaches $18.59 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $18.59 million and $6,074.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003769 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,437.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.69 or 0.01473468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00411870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00079508 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

