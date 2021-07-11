Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Reaches $40.82 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $40.82 million and $935,845.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,437.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,087.88 or 0.06244184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.69 or 0.01473468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00396786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00145244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.33 or 0.00626038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00411870 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00319731 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,665,830,969 coins and its circulating supply is 8,004,330,969 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

