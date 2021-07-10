Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to report $45.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.98 million to $47.25 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted sales of $41.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year sales of $182.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after acquiring an additional 355,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,529. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.