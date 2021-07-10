THORChain Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $6.11 or 0.00018239 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $32.60 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00115083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00162636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,631.95 or 1.00316275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.52 or 0.00956042 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,120,348 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

