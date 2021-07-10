Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to report sales of $3.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 million to $3.73 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $6.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $17.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $17.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.67 million, with estimates ranging from $18.47 million to $18.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 217,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,335. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

