IONChain (IONC) Market Capitalization Hits $83,068.21

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 41.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. IONChain has a total market cap of $83,068.21 and approximately $2,954.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.19 or 0.00865564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044761 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

