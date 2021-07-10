BitcoinHD 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.58 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00004970 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00115083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00162636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,631.95 or 1.00316275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.52 or 0.00956042 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

