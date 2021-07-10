$333.30 Million in Sales Expected for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report sales of $333.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $332.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.40 million. Nuance Communications posted sales of $338.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

NASDAQ:NUAN remained flat at $$54.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,662,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,440. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,728.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,732 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,006. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after acquiring an additional 245,008 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,242,000 after acquiring an additional 529,174 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after acquiring an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,860,000 after acquiring an additional 851,924 shares during the last quarter.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

