CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce sales of $18.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $81.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.97 million to $118.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $77.01 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 777,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,273. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.