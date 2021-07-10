Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.29. 272,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,006. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 380,727 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 316,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 278,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,258,000 after buying an additional 245,009 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

