Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $34.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,433. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $717.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth $253,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cellectis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cellectis by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 29,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.