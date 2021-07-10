ZEON (ZEON) Market Cap Reaches $86.18 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $86.18 million and $369,070.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00054012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00865681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044523 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

