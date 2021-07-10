Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded 91.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mchain has a total market cap of $59,150.43 and approximately $11.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006637 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,873,675 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

