Zacks: Brokerages Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.26. CURO Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CURO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,823,726 over the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in CURO Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CURO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111,766 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.