$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.66 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $14.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.23. 1,881,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,957. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

