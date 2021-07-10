Analysts Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target at $445.50

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $445.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 162.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 257.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $12.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $527.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $246.01 and a twelve month high of $528.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.66.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

