Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.27 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $791.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $126.18. 625,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.60.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.