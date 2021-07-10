MVL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.50 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $162.05 million and $14.50 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.05 or 0.00868072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00044595 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,979,354,799 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.