Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Million

Analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to report sales of $4.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the highest is $4.47 million. Acutus Medical reported sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $24.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $27.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $64.38 million, with estimates ranging from $60.30 million to $68.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,499. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.34.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

