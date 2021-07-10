stETH Trading 27.7% Higher This Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00115353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,609.73 or 0.99965654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.25 or 0.00958468 BTC.

About stETH

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

