Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Orion Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 85,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,260. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $175.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.