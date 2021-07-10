Brokerages Set Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target at $31.00

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.11.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.
ECHO stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 153,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $765.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.91. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.
In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.