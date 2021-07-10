Brokerages Set Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target at $31.00

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

ECHO stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 153,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $765.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.91. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

