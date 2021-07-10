YOU COIN (YOU) Price Tops $0.0053

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $315,044.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.28 or 0.00869344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044698 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

