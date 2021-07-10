Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives €49.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €51.11 ($60.13).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded up €1.25 ($1.47) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €57.75 ($67.94). The stock had a trading volume of 900,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($61.65). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.72.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.