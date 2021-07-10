Alpaca Finance Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00116344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00161616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,666.33 or 0.99929476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.10 or 0.00956068 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

