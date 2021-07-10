Brokerages Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT at $40.57

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.57.

SIBN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.97. 301,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,228. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.44.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $562,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,124 shares of company stock worth $4,820,757 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in SI-BONE by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 396,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.