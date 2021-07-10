Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.48 Million

Brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report sales of $94.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.95 million and the lowest is $92.84 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $88.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $378.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.68 million to $382.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $376.31 million, with estimates ranging from $372.99 million to $379.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCF. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.88. 435,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.