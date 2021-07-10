Verasity 1-Day Volume Tops $38.36 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $44.81 million and $38.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001038 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00242203 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,247,534 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.