Maxcoin Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $330,938.95 and $222.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,725.07 or 1.00127936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00042713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.73 or 0.01260993 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00391086 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.57 or 0.00384684 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006072 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

