Analysts Set Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Target Price at $11.25

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,372. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $147.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.