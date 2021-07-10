Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

KLIC stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 593,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,949. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.54.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

