Analysts Set Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Target Price at $11.25

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,372. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $147.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.
