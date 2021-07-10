Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of KLIC traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,949. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 79,911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

