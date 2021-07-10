Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $57.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 365,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,442. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cohu by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

