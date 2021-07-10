Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

OTCMKTS OXBDF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.20. 280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.