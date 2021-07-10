Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

PUMSY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. 2,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573. Puma has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

